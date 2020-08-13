Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) was awarded the United States Chamber of Commerce’s Spirit of Enterprise Award today during a virtual meeting with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce. The award recognizes members of Congress who consistently supported pro-growth policies and committed to bipartisan leadership and constructive governing in 2019.

As noted by the Chamber of Commerce, Palazzo has the highest annual score and highest bipartisanship score amongst house members in the Mississippi delegation.

“As a former small business owner, I believe in the power of small businesses in America and will continue backing policies that support economic growth for Mississippi’s businesses,” Palazzo said. “I appreciate the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for honoring my work with this award and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce for all they do in south Mississippi.”

The legislation used to score each member are as follows:

United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)

H.R. 1158 – 2020 Appropriations Bill

H.R. 1865 – 2020 Appropriations Bill

Lower Drug Costs Now Act

FY 2020 NDAA

Diversity Act

TRIA Reauthorization

CASE Act

FAIR Act

Raise the Wage Act

Cadillac Tax Repeal

Expanding Investment in Small Businesses Act

Border Supplemental Appropriations

Financial Services and General Government Appropriations

SECURE Act

Save the Internet Act

For the People Act

Contracting Opportunities for Small Business

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy.

Release from the Office of Congressman Steven Palazzo.