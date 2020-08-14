Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $3.2 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants to eight EDA Economic Development District organizations across Mississippi to update economic development plans and fortify programs to assist communities in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Trump Administration is eager to allocate these essential CARES Act funds and deliver on our promise to help American communities recover from the impact of COVID-19,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “I am proud of the perseverance and strength shown by our communities coast to coast throughout this pandemic, and these funds will help provide Mississippi with resources to make a swift and lasting economic comeback.”

“These investments come at a crucial time to help Mississippi’s and our nation’s economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “We are pleased to make these investments in Mississippi’s EDA Economic Development Districts to help them prevent, prepare, and respond to coronavirus.”

“Those who have been hardest hit by this pandemic are our local communities, struggling under the economic burden to survive and recover,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “These investments in our hardworking communities will help boost their local economies by creating new opportunities for our talented workforce. We are truly grateful for President Trump and Secretary Ross’ ongoing support of our people and our communities as we work to rebuild our economy and emerge stronger.”

“These CARES Act funds will support eight of Mississippi’s planning and development districts as they help communities and businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic,” said Senator Roger Wicker. “I appreciate Secretary Ross and EDA for their continued efforts to ensure our state has the resources to overcome this unprecedented challenge.”

“Our recovery from the economic damages caused by the pandemic will require steadfastness and coordination,” said Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. “Planning and development districts in Mississippi are well positioned to help communities and businesses navigate our way back to strong economic growth and job creation. These EDA resources will help propel that work.”

“When Congress passed the CARES Act, it was with the understanding that the road to economic recovery and resiliency would be one of our biggest challenges,” said Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-04). “This funding from the EDA will support Mississippi’s economic response and recovery efforts on the local level, enabling a stronger future for communities in our state.”

The EDA investments announced today are:

Central Mississippi Planning & Development District, Jackson, Mississippi, will receive a $400,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by updating member governments’ hazard mitigation plans to address pandemic response; creating commercial property inventories for member governments; and developing a continuity of operations plan.

East Central Planning & Development, Newton, Mississippi, will receive a $400,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by providing technical assistance to partners in Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Smith counties to aid in securing funding for programs and projects that will provide economic resilience.

Golden Triangle Planning & Development District, Starkville, Mississippi, will receive a $400,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by providing technical assistance on emerging economic opportunities that will help municipalities, counties, and businesses recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic.

North Central Planning & Development District, Winona, Mississippi, will receive a $400,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by working to diversify the region’s economy; facilitating entrepreneurial activities; and supporting workforce development in Attala, Carroll, Grenada, Holmes, Leflore, Montgomery, and Yalobusha counties.

North Delta Planning & Development District, Batesville, Mississippi, will receive a $400,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by planning and implementing an economic recovery and resiliency plan for impacted communities and businesses.

Northeast Planning & Development District, Booneville, Mississippi, will receive a $400,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by assisting member governments with promoting business continuity and preparedness. The district will integrate resiliency goals and actions into its Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) and work with local stakeholders to develop emergency preparedness plans that will help to mitigate future pandemic-related challenges.

Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District, Gulfport, Mississippi, will receive a $400,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by developing and implementing short-term and long-term strategies that focus on economic recovery and resiliency.

Southwest Mississippi Planning & Development District, Natchez, Mississippi, will receive a $400,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by providing technical assistance to businesses and communities in the region.

These entities, all EDA-designated Economic Development Districts (EDD), are some of the more than 850 existing, high-performing EDA EDD, University Center, Tribal, and Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) grant recipients invited to apply for supplemental funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 7, Secretary Ross announced that EDA is accepting applications for CARES Act Recovery Assistance funding opportunities.

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau’s flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) (PDF) program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. For complete information, please visit our recently updated EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance page.

###

Release from the Department of Commerce.