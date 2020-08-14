Secretary of State Michael Watson joined Y’all Politics to discuss the 2020 Election and how his office is working with Circuit Clerks across Mississippi to ensure a safe environment on Election Day.

Watson addressed the recent changes in absentee voting for those affected by COVID-19, and provided the deadlines for casting your vote in this presidential election year.

More information on voting in Mississippi can be found at Y’all Vote.

Secretary Watson also provided insight into his office’s new initiative called “Tackle the Tape” where he is working with business owners, trade associations and state boards to reduced regulations in Mississippi.

The initiative, Watson said, caught the eye of the White House recently, and federal officials are looking at ways to duplicate the Mississippi model in other states.

Watch the full interview below:



