Governor Tate Reeves took to Facebook Live Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19 in Mississippi.

“Mississippi’s COVID-19 numbers are improving—because of you,” he said. “You have been working hard and reducing transmission. I want to say thank you, and dive into the numbers together.”

More than seventy-five percent of the counties originally placed under mask mandates in Mississippi are showing downward trends in daily average cases, according to a 3 On Your Side analysis of data from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The thirty-seven counties, initially announced with mask mandates in four different intervals over the month of July, had been chosen because of spikes or outbreaks that took place there… …Seven counties — Claiborne, Coahoma, Holmes, Lee, Tallahatchie, Wayne and Yalobusha — showed slight increases, with Lee in particular being the only county of the 37 that still hasn’t peaked.

MSDH: COVID-19 cases near 70,000

Today MSDH is reporting 612 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 22 deaths, and 178 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 69,986, with 2,011 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/r82RhEJOwP — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 13, 2020

Some public school records may be incomplete or contain errors, potentially skewing school program assessments or affecting local school district funding. Two reports released by State Auditor Shad White’s office today offer recommendations to ensure Mississippi public schools produce and report accurate data.

“Getting the numbers right is critical for public education in Mississippi,” Auditor White said about the report findings. “These audits make some important recommendations about how to make sure that education data are reliable.”

The designer is Micah Whitson, an Ole Miss alumnus who now lives in Boston and works as the Chief Creative Officer for a multi-billion dollar health technology company. Whitson also founded and owns Old Try, a Southern letterpress printing business, where he creates and sells prints that remind him of the South…

…Whitson developed a website for the Great River Flag design highlighting the versatility and applicability it could have within all walks of life in the state, essentially using it as a natural way to brand and cross promote the state. He dedicated the design to a “friend, mentor, pastor, boss” from Lafayette County.

It was an honor to address the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers' Training Academy graduation ceremony for Basic Class #264. Training is vital for those who pledge to protect the public by becoming a law enforcement officer. Congratulations, graduates! pic.twitter.com/IzwtLPFag6 — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) August 13, 2020

After investigating data and concerns brought forth by our office, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office (AG) has filed a lawsuit against Centurion Filing Services, LLC, for alleged deceptive solicitations targeting new Mississippi businesses. This action follows countless complaints to our Business Services Division and a cease-and-desist letter from the AG’s Office, to which the company has not responded.

“This scam has affected more than 2,700 of our small businesses,” said Secretary of State Michael Watson. “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hinder our business community, and no Mississippian should face the additional nightmare of becoming a victim of fraud. I’m proud of my team for working diligently to gather the facts in this case, and I’m thankful for the Attorney General’s partnership in bringing justice those who have been impacted.”

Congressman Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) receives Spirit of Enterprise Award during virtual Gulf Coast Chamber eventhttps://t.co/nO8NJgZlJL — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) August 13, 2020

