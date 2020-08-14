YP – Governor Reeves provides COVID-19 update on Facebook Live
Governor Tate Reeves took to Facebook Live Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19 in Mississippi.
“Mississippi’s COVID-19 numbers are improving—because of you,” he said. “You have been working hard and reducing transmission. I want to say thank you, and dive into the numbers together.”
WLOX – Analysis: 28 Miss. counties under mask mandates see downward trend in COVID-19 cases
More than seventy-five percent of the counties originally placed under mask mandates in Mississippi are showing downward trends in daily average cases, according to a 3 On Your Side analysis of data from the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The thirty-seven counties, initially announced with mask mandates in four different intervals over the month of July, had been chosen because of spikes or outbreaks that took place there…
…Seven counties — Claiborne, Coahoma, Holmes, Lee, Tallahatchie, Wayne and Yalobusha — showed slight increases, with Lee in particular being the only county of the 37 that still hasn’t peaked.
MSDH: COVID-19 cases near 70,000
Today MSDH is reporting 612 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 22 deaths, and 178 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 69,986, with 2,011 deaths.
— MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 13, 2020
YP – Auditor White: Reports Show Education Data Can be More Accurate
Some public school records may be incomplete or contain errors, potentially skewing school program assessments or affecting local school district funding. Two reports released by State Auditor Shad White’s office today offer recommendations to ensure Mississippi public schools produce and report accurate data.
“Getting the numbers right is critical for public education in Mississippi,” Auditor White said about the report findings. “These audits make some important recommendations about how to make sure that education data are reliable.”
YP – Could the Great River Flag be the odds on favorite for new Mississippi flag?
The designer is Micah Whitson, an Ole Miss alumnus who now lives in Boston and works as the Chief Creative Officer for a multi-billion dollar health technology company. Whitson also founded and owns Old Try, a Southern letterpress printing business, where he creates and sells prints that remind him of the South…
…Whitson developed a website for the Great River Flag design highlighting the versatility and applicability it could have within all walks of life in the state, essentially using it as a natural way to brand and cross promote the state. He dedicated the design to a “friend, mentor, pastor, boss” from Lafayette County.
WJTV hosts Town Hall on Race
MS Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy Graduation held
It was an honor to address the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers' Training Academy graduation ceremony for Basic Class #264. Training is vital for those who pledge to protect the public by becoming a law enforcement officer. Congratulations, graduates!
— U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) August 13, 2020
YP – Mississippi Secretary of State: Lawsuit Filed Against Company Accused In Ongoing Business Scam
After investigating data and concerns brought forth by our office, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office (AG) has filed a lawsuit against Centurion Filing Services, LLC, for alleged deceptive solicitations targeting new Mississippi businesses. This action follows countless complaints to our Business Services Division and a cease-and-desist letter from the AG’s Office, to which the company has not responded.
“This scam has affected more than 2,700 of our small businesses,” said Secretary of State Michael Watson. “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hinder our business community, and no Mississippian should face the additional nightmare of becoming a victim of fraud. I’m proud of my team for working diligently to gather the facts in this case, and I’m thankful for the Attorney General’s partnership in bringing justice those who have been impacted.”
YP – Palazzo receives Spirit of Enterprise Award
Congressman Steven Palazzo receives Spirit of Enterprise Award during virtual Gulf Coast Chamber event
— Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) August 13, 2020
YP – Wicker celebrates peace deal in Middle East
This announcement is proof positive that President Trump is committed to promoting peace in the Middle East. Few would have predicted that today we'd be cheering a major breakthrough in diplomatic relations between a Gulf Arab state and Israel.
— Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) August 13, 2020