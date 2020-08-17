Friday, the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag selected nine designs to advance to the next round (pending clearance of intellectual property rights).

The nine flags and a nonbinding public poll have been placed on the MDAH website. You can vote for your preferred design here: https://www.mdah.ms.gov/flagpoll.

At the time of this reporting, over 73,000 have voted in the public poll. Option 9, or the Great River Flag, is leading the public poll with 26%, or just over 19,000 votes. Currently in second place is Option 7 at 22%, or some 16,000 votes. Option 3 has nearly 12,000 votes, or 16%.

All of the other designs have less than 7,500 votes, with Options 4, 5, and 6 at the bottom of the pack.

A public comment period will begin on August 25. The poll and comments section will close at noon on September 1.

The commission is set to meet again on Tuesday, August 18 at 8 a.m., at which time their goal is to narrow the options down to five. They are then set to meet again on August 25 (10:30 a.m.) and September 2 (10:30 a.m.).

The commission will select a design to submit to the Governor and the Legislature at the September 2 meeting.