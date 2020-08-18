Armored vehicle manufacturing company CITE Armored is increasing its presence in Mississippi by locating van production operations in Batesville. The project is a $2.3 million corporate investment and is creating 30 jobs.

“Mississippi is well known around the globe for our industry-leading automotive companies, including those like CITE Armored that manufacture top-quality, sturdy vehicles for our military and allies around the world, as well as domestic organizations,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “The expansion of CITE Armored into Batesville reinforces Mississippi’s position as a prime location for these companies to thrive and create jobs, and I wish the CITE Armored team continued growth and success in our great state.”

CITE Armored, a woman-owned company currently located in Holly Springs, manufactures and services armored cars, SWAT vehicles and supply vehicles for organizations throughout the U.S. and worldwide, including the U.S. Embassy in Haiti, the Iraq Ministry of Trade and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. The company is expanding to accommodate additional military contracts and is moving its armored van production to the former Serta building in Batesville while maintaining the production of its other armored vehicles in Holly

Springs.

“CITE is excited to be opening our second location in Batesville. We feel confident that Batesville will provide a strong strategic advantage in fulfilling our customer needs,” said CEO Teresa Hubbard. “Thank you to all those who have made this transition efficient and seamless.”

“Mississippians are dedicated to producing superior armored vehicles for CITE Armored – a characteristic that is critical to the protection of the organizations and individuals for whom the vehicles are built,” said MDA Interim Director John Rounsaville. “MDA, along with our partners at the Panola Partnership, Panola County, the city of Batesville and TVA, is proud to support this homegrown Mississippi company as it brings new jobs to the people of Northwest Mississippi.”

CITE Armored qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Panola County, the city of Batesville, the Panola Partnership and TVA also are assisting with the project.

“From the very first meeting it was apparent that CITE Armored was looking for a community that could supply a consistent skilled workforce,” said Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar. “The combination of the Concourse skills training center, the PreK-12 Spark program and our strong ACT WorkReady Community numbers put our location on top.”

“I was happy to be part of the Panola Partnership’s pitch team to CITE Armored owners. The Partnership’s team included a meeting with the Mississippi Development Authority, TVA, TVEPA, Northwest Community College, State Workforce Investment Board, city and county officials, followed by a luncheon of local business leaders,” said Panola County Board of Supervisors President Cole Flint. “Today, we proudly welcome CITE to Panola County.”

“It was good to see the Panola Partnership backfill the Serta building so quickly to a company with global reach,” said Batesville Mayor Jerry Autrey. “The CITE Armored vehicle company will be producing armored vans in Batesville, and they are certified for future military projects.”

“TVA and Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association congratulate CITE Armored on its decision to expand operations and create new job opportunities in Batesville,” said TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley. “Helping to foster job creation and investment is central to TVA’s mission of service, and we are proud to partner with Panola Partnership, Panola County officials and the Mississippi Development Authority to support companies like CITE Armored’s continued business success.”

CITE Armored was founded in 2002 by Teresa Hubbard and Ken Russell. Hubbard was named the 2018 Business Woman of the Year by the Mississippi Business Journal. The company plans to fill the 30 jobs by the end of 2021.

###

Release from the Mississippi Development Authority.