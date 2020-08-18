Treasurer David McRae today gave a new look to Treasury.MS.gov. The upgraded website makes it easy for Mississippians to search for unclaimed property, learn about college savings opportunities, and track the state’s credit ratings and investments.

“We wanted this website to be a hub for transparency within state government,” said McRae. “The new design makes it easier than ever for Mississippians to search for unclaimed property, learn about the college savings opportunities we offer, and hold the state genuinely accountable for the financial decisions that are central to the State Treasury’s responsibilities. We invite all Mississippians to visit Treasury.MS.gov today.”

The new website features…

A Transparency Dashboard that will allow Mississippians to monitor investment returns and the state’s credit ratings;

More resources to help families find a college savings plan that will work for their specific needs;

An easy-to-search Unclaimed Property portal;

Helpful financial literacy tools;

And more!

###

Release from Mississippi State Treasurer.