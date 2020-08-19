Charles Porter has been named Mississippi Trump Victory Finance Chair for the 2020 campaign. He served in a similar capacity for the President’s campaign in 2016.

Dane Maxwell, State Director for the MS Trump Victory Campaign, said having Porter on the team is a key component for the campaign’s success this election cycle.

“Charles is a well respected businessman across this state and a strong, consistent, conservative supporter of President Trump and Republican values,” Maxwell said. “He was a vital part of our efforts in helping get the President elected in 2016. His ability to network and bring people together as we work to get the message out to voters here in Mississippi and elsewhere in battleground states heading towards November .”

Porter spent over 25 years as a Licensed Commercial Contractor, Land Developer and Real Estate Broker. He is one of the founding owners in Mississippi’s first privately held telehealth company, TelehealthOne, and is also the owner of a business consulting company, Guidepoint, LLC. He has been recognized as one of Mississippi’s Top 50 most influential leaders in the state.

Porter was appointed by Governor Phil Bryant to the Mississippi Home Corporation, where he served as Chairman of the Board, and is also a member of the Governor’s Mississippi Work Force Commission. In addition, he was appointed by Governor Kirk Fordice to the Mississippi Home Corporation Board of Directors and twice by Governor Haley Barbour. In 2010, Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann appointed Charles to Mississippi’s LLC Task Force. Most recently, Charles served on Governor-elect Tate Reeves Campaign Finance Committee.

Charles has held a multitude of leadership positions, including President of the Mississippi Home Builders Association, President of the Jackson Home Builders Association, and President of the Mississippi Housing Institute. Charles served as Chairman of the Board for the National Builders and Contractors Insurance Company and is a member of the Mississippi Housing Hall of Fame.

###

Release from MS Trump Victory Campaign.