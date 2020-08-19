The Mississippi Development Authority is accepting grant applications for the 2020 Mississippi Industrial Energy Efficiency Program, which is made possible through approximately $530,000 in State Energy Program funds from the U.S. Department of Energy.

MIEEP assists industrial manufacturers with making energy efficiency upgrades to their facilities, which reduces energy consumption and operating costs. Eligible energy retrofits include: lighting, water heating and energy systems control, as well as heating, ventilation and air conditioning projects, among others. Grant awards are offered up to 50 percent of total project costs, with the award not to exceed $50,000. The minimum grant award is $15,000.

“Industrial manufacturers in Mississippi typically consume large amounts of energy. The significant energy cost savings that can be achieved by making energy-efficient upgrades can be directed into more productive, value-added activities that create or retain jobs,” said MDA Interim Director John Rounsaville. “We encourage Mississippi manufacturers to apply for MIEEP funding in order to take advantage of the many benefits of operating energy-efficient facilities.”

To date, projects implemented through MIEEP have resulted in improved working conditions for approximately 1,800 employees across a wide variety of manufacturers in Mississippi, ranging from catfish processing to HVAC component production. Those projects include lighting upgrades, compressed air system replacements and building envelope improvements that cover nearly 1.43 million square feet of manufacturing space.

Eligible applicants are for-profit businesses with operations in Mississippi that are engaged in industrial or manufacturing processes, such as those included in North American Industry Classification System codes 31, 32 or 33.

The deadline to apply for MIEEP funding is November 13, 2020. An energy audit analysis must be submitted with MIEEP grant applications. MDA is providing assistance to help offset the costs of the energy audit.

View the Funding Opportunity Announcement here. View the grant application here. For more information, please contact MDA’s Energy & Natural Resources Division at (601) 359-6600 or [email protected]

Release from the Mississippi Development Authority.