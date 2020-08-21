The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will be hosting drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments over the next few weeks.

Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments.

MONDAY, AUGUST 24                          WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26                     FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

Tallahatchie – Charleston                      Grenada                                               Tate

Alcorn                                                  Lafayette                                              Union

Attala                                                   Sunflower – Indianola                            Montgomery

Chickasaw – Houston                            Noxubee                                               Lowndes

Copiah                                                  Rankin                                                  Claiborne

Newton                                                Wilkinson                                             Smith

Adams                                                  Greene                                                 Franklin

George                                                 Hancock                                               Lamar

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25                           THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

Tunica                                                  Yalobusha

Holmes                                                 Marshall

Choctaw                                               Leflore

Yazoo                                                   Oktibbeha

Clarke                                                   Warren

Lauderdale                                           Scott

Amite                                                   Franklin

Pontotoc                                              Lamar

Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and the Farmer’s Market, and testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit https://umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html.

Follow MSDH by email and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.

Press Release

8/21/2020

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR