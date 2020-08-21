The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will be hosting drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments over the next few weeks.

Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments.

MONDAY, AUGUST 24 WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26 FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

Tallahatchie – Charleston Grenada Tate

Alcorn Lafayette Union

Attala Sunflower – Indianola Montgomery

Chickasaw – Houston Noxubee Lowndes

Copiah Rankin Claiborne

Newton Wilkinson Smith

Adams Greene Franklin

George Hancock Lamar

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25 THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

Tunica Yalobusha

Holmes Marshall

Choctaw Leflore

Yazoo Oktibbeha

Clarke Warren

Lauderdale Scott

Amite Franklin

Pontotoc Lamar

Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and the Farmer’s Market, and testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit https://umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html.

8/21/2020