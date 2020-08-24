Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced that President Donald Trump has approved his request for a federal emergency declaration in anticipation of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

“The quick response and approval of this emergency declaration will enable us to further ramp up our preparation and response efforts to protect lives and livelihoods,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This Administration ‪has delivered—and continues to deliver—for Mississippi.‬ We are truly grateful for the President’s ongoing support of Mississippians in both good times and in bad times.”

Under the approved federal emergency declaration, FEMA is authorized to provide emergency protective measures, limited to reimbursement for mass care including evacuation, and shelter support for 24 Mississippi counties.

The following counties are eligible for this federal assistance: Adams, Amite, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Stone, Walthall, Wayne, and Wilkinson.

The purpose of a federal emergency declaration is to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, or to lessen the threat of a catastrophe in the designated areas.

Release from Governor Tate Reeves.