Companies represent 287 complaints, approximately 574 alleged violations, and a potential $5,460,000 in fines

###

Today, Chairman Dane Maxwell of the Mississippi Public Service Commission announced penalties to be assessed to companies who have violated the Mississippi No Call Law. The following companies have been charged by the PSC for various violations:

• Wintek USA, LLC

• Nthrive Reimbursement Management, LLC

• MH Sub I, LLC

• Inside Response LLC

• Smart Funnel, LLC

• National Brokers of America, Inc.

• Citizen’s Disability, LLC

• Firstsource Solutions USA, LLC

• Simple SIP Solutions, LLC

“Robocalls are something we fight everyday here at the PSC,” Chairman Maxwell said. “These people are breaking the law and preying on Mississippians, and particularly the most vulnerable. I’m glad to see these penalties assessed and I will continue to combat this problem for our state.”

These companies represent 287 complaints, approximately 574 alleged violations, and a potential $5,460,000 in fines.

###

Release from Southern District Public Service Commissioner Dane Maxwell.