After the retirement of Senator Gary Jackson, the District 15 State Senate seat became available. One of those candidates is Joyce Meek Yates.

Joyce Meek Yates spent over 30 years as an educator, 35 years as a small business owner as well as being a wife and mother. She has maintained an importance on education and training as well as the necessity of a healthy lifestyle and physical activity.

The election for Senate District 15 will be held on September.