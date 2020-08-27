Lucien Smith, the chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party, has had a busy week at the Republican National Convention.

As the 2020 RNC wraps up tonight with President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech, Smith boarded a plane early this morning from Charlotte, North Carolina to Washington D.C. to be on hand for the historic occasion.

Smith joined Y’all Politics today to talk about his experience, how Mississippi has played a role in the RNC, and what is next as Election 2020 nears.

Watch the full interview below.



