District 14 Mississippi Senator Lydia Graves Chassaniol, (R), of Winona, was elected in August 2020 Chairwoman of the Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review, (PEER).

Chassaniol was first appointed to PEER in 2016 by former Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves then was reappointed to a second term by Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann. She will preside over the body throughout 2020.

The nonpartisan PEER committee is composed of seven senators appointed by the Lt. Governor and seven representatives appointed by the Speaker of the House. Among the duties of PEER to the Legislature is to provide program evaluations, background and special investigations and to conduct economy and efficiency reviews.

Senator Chassaniol, Chairwoman of the Senate Tourism Committee, has been a tremendous asset to the legislative watchdog group.

“During her tenure on the PEER Committee, Senator Chassaniol has proven to be a very dedicated public servant. I know that she will lead the PEER Committee with the passion that she has shown not only for her local constituents but for all Mississippians,” said James Barber, PEER Executive Director.

Press Release

8/27/2020