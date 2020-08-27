Hurricane Laura to impact Mississippi throughout the day

From MEMA: As #Laura continues to push north today and then eventually turn towards the east tomorrow , there will be a continued threat for spin-up tornadoes across Mississippi.

Today, west Mississippi will have the highest risk for spin-up tornadoes, primarily west of I-55. Tomorrow, the risk area will shift across north Mississippi. Please stay alert and have a way to receive warnings!

MSDH: Cases top 80k

Today MSDH is reporting 904 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 58 deaths, and 175 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 80,110, with 2,373 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlIMqcd pic.twitter.com/KqzrCvlQQl — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 26, 2020

Governor Reeves shares school age COVID-19 data analysis

We’ll keep watching. Obviously, this could change. My first thought: structure is important. Masks work. And we don’t have to have mass shut downs of essential parts of our society if we can just be smart and tactical. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) August 26, 2020

Chairman Dane Maxwell of the Mississippi Public Service Commission announced penalties to be assessed to companies who have violated the Mississippi No Call Law. The following companies have been charged by the PSC for various violations:

• Wintek USA, LLC

• Nthrive Reimbursement Management, LLC

• MH Sub I, LLC

• Inside Response LLC

• Smart Funnel, LLC

• National Brokers of America, Inc.

• Citizen’s Disability, LLC

• Firstsource Solutions USA, LLC

• Simple SIP Solutions, LLC

Magnolia flag beating Great River flag in early polling

Cast your vote in the nonbinding poll by visiting here.

Joyce Meek Yates spent over 30 years as an educator, 35 years as a small business owner as well as being a wife and mother. She has maintained an importance on education and training as well as the necessity of a healthy lifestyle and physical activity.

The election for Senate District 15 will be held on September.

Mississippi will hold its annual Second Amendment Weekend Friday through Sunday, during which no sales tax will be collected on purchased firearms, ammunition and some hunting supplies.

The tax-free holiday also encourages participation in hunting season which starts in the fall.