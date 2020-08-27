Hurricane Laura to impact Mississippi throughout the day
From MEMA: As #Laura continues to push north today and then eventually turn towards the east tomorrow , there will be a continued threat for spin-up tornadoes across Mississippi.
Today, west Mississippi will have the highest risk for spin-up tornadoes, primarily west of I-55. Tomorrow, the risk area will shift across north Mississippi. Please stay alert and have a way to receive warnings!
MSDH: Cases top 80k
Today MSDH is reporting 904 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 58 deaths, and 175 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 80,110, with 2,373 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlIMqcd pic.twitter.com/KqzrCvlQQl
— MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 26, 2020
Governor Reeves shares school age COVID-19 data analysis
We’ll keep watching. Obviously, this could change. My first thought: structure is important. Masks work. And we don’t have to have mass shut downs of essential parts of our society if we can just be smart and tactical.
— Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) August 26, 2020
YP – PSC Maxwell Announces No Call Violations by Numerous Companies
Chairman Dane Maxwell of the Mississippi Public Service Commission announced penalties to be assessed to companies who have violated the Mississippi No Call Law. The following companies have been charged by the PSC for various violations:
• Wintek USA, LLC
• Nthrive Reimbursement Management, LLC
• MH Sub I, LLC
• Inside Response LLC
• Smart Funnel, LLC
• National Brokers of America, Inc.
• Citizen’s Disability, LLC
• Firstsource Solutions USA, LLC
• Simple SIP Solutions, LLC
Magnolia flag beating Great River flag in early polling
Cast your vote in the nonbinding poll by visiting here.
YP Special Elections Series: Joyce Meek Yates for MS Senate District 15
Joyce Meek Yates spent over 30 years as an educator, 35 years as a small business owner as well as being a wife and mother. She has maintained an importance on education and training as well as the necessity of a healthy lifestyle and physical activity.
The election for Senate District 15 will be held on September.
WLOX – Mississippi’s tax-free Second Amendment Weekend coming up
Mississippi will hold its annual Second Amendment Weekend Friday through Sunday, during which no sales tax will be collected on purchased firearms, ammunition and some hunting supplies.
The tax-free holiday also encourages participation in hunting season which starts in the fall.
Some retailers say this has become one of their busiest times of the year.
WJTV – Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson on RNC
Senator Wicker tweets support of Chad Wolf for Homeland Security Secretary
Chad Wolf has been a strong leader for @DHSgov during a challenging time. And as a native-Mississippian, his commitment to our state as we respond to and recover from recent storms has not gone unnoticed. I look forward to supporting his confirmation. https://t.co/nhMZPEdLn3
— Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) August 26, 2020
Congressman Thompson wants investigation into Wolf
JUST IN: Chairman @BennieGThompson sent a letter to the Office of Special Counsel asking they open up an investigation into whether @DHSgov official Chad Wolf violated the Hatch Act by participating in the Republican National Convention last night. pic.twitter.com/YMTroqKbS7
— House Homeland Security Committee (@HomelandDems) August 26, 2020