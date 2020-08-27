Hurricane Laura to impact Mississippi throughout the day

Image may contain: text that says 'Severe Weather Possible Weather Forecast Office Jackson, MS Friday Issued August 27, 2020 5:15 AM Southaven Clarksdale Risk Categories Slight: Afew tornadoes and damaging wind gusts possible as Laura moves just northwest of the region. Marqinal: Isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts possible as Laura moves just northwest of the region. Cleveland Greenville Greenwood Eupora Columbus Yazooiy 55 Yazoo Philadelphia Vicksburg 20 Meridian 55 59 Natchez Magee Laurel Brookhaven Timing Friday- Friday evening Hattiesburg 1-Marginal 2-Slight fo NWSJacksonMS -Enhanced 4-Moderate 5-High weather.gov/jan'

From MEMA: As #Laura continues to push north today and then eventually turn towards the east tomorrow , there will be a continued threat for spin-up tornadoes across Mississippi.

Today, west Mississippi will have the highest risk for spin-up tornadoes, primarily west of I-55. Tomorrow, the risk area will shift across north Mississippi. Please stay alert and have a way to receive warnings!

MSDH: Cases top 80k

Governor Reeves shares school age COVID-19 data analysis

YP – PSC Maxwell Announces No Call Violations by Numerous Companies

Chairman Dane Maxwell of the Mississippi Public Service Commission announced penalties to be assessed to companies who have violated the Mississippi No Call Law. The following companies have been charged by the PSC for various violations:

• Wintek USA, LLC
• Nthrive Reimbursement Management, LLC
• MH Sub I, LLC
• Inside Response LLC
• Smart Funnel, LLC
• National Brokers of America, Inc.
• Citizen’s Disability, LLC
• Firstsource Solutions USA, LLC
• Simple SIP Solutions, LLC

Magnolia flag beating Great River flag in early polling

Cast your vote in the nonbinding poll by visiting here.

YP Special Elections Series: Joyce Meek Yates for MS Senate District 15

Joyce Meek Yates spent over 30 years as an educator, 35 years as a small business owner as well as being a wife and mother. She has maintained an importance on education and training as well as the necessity of a healthy lifestyle and physical activity.

The election for Senate District 15 will be held on September.

WLOX – Mississippi’s tax-free Second Amendment Weekend coming up

Mississippi’s tax-free Second Amendment Weekend coming up

Mississippi will hold its annual Second Amendment Weekend Friday through Sunday, during which no sales tax will be collected on purchased firearms, ammunition and some hunting supplies.

The tax-free holiday also encourages participation in hunting season which starts in the fall.

Some retailers say this has become one of their busiest times of the year.

WJTV – Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson on RNC

Senator Wicker tweets support of Chad Wolf for Homeland Security Secretary

Congressman Thompson wants investigation into Wolf

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR