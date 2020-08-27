After the recent retirement of Representative Gary Chism, the seat for House District 37 became open. One of the candidates in the race for that seat is Vicky Rose.

According to Vicky’s website her focus if elected will be on the ways in which the state puts unnecessary burdens on the individuals and citizens of District 37. She believes that government is ultimately here to protect life and liberties, without micromanaging every aspect of our daily lives.

The election for this seat is set for September 22, 2020.