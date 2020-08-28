Starting today, the Second Amendment tax free weekend has arrived in Mississippi.

The tax-free weekend begins August 28th and lasts through the 30th. All guns, bullets and shells are included, which means pistols are also sold without state sales tax.

The weekend was created in 2014 by the Legislature. The statute reads “hunting supplies are the following items when used for hunting: archery equipment, firearm and archery cases, firearm and archery accessories, hearing protection, holsters, belts and slings. The sale of general hunting supplies are not exempt. Hunting supplies does not include animals used for hunting.”