FEMA Grants to Support Safety Upgrades for First Responders

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., today announced $1,808.830.23 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant funding to support safety upgrades for fire departments in five Mississippi communities. The grants have been awarded under FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program.

“This latest round of FEMA assistance ensures that more of our local fire departments have the tools and training they need to support Mississippi communities,” Wicker said. “Expanded training facilities for firefighters at the Mississippi State Fire Academy, in addition to new fire engines for Greenville and Osyka, will help to save lives and protect property statewide.”

“Communities across Mississippi apply to this important FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant program for resources to help them ensure first responders are well trained, equipped and prepared to protect the public in responding to all types of emergencies,” Hyde-Smith said. “I’m pleased to see more of these highly competitive grants being awarded to our state to help strengthen first responder capabilities.”

AFG grants are awarded on a competitive basis by FEMA in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration. Many more Mississippi fire departments are expected to receive grants throughout the remainder of the year.

The latest grants for Mississippi include: