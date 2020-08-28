The Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport is scheduled to open to the public this Saturday, August 29th on the 15th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The newest attraction on the Gulf Coast is situated along Highway 90 just east of Highway 49 across from Gulfport’s small craft harbor. The nearly $100 million project has been under construction since 2018 when then-Governor Phil Bryant joined with state and Coast leaders to announce what Mayor Billy Hewes now calls “a jewel in Mississippi.”

District 14 Mississippi Senator Lydia Graves Chassaniol, (R), of Winona, was elected in August 2020 Chairwoman of the Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review, (PEER).

Chassaniol was first appointed to PEER in 2016 by former Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves then was reappointed to a second term by Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann. She will preside over the body throughout 2020.

MSDH daily report for August 26th

Today MSDH is reporting 585 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 26 deaths, and 169 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 80,695, with 2,399 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/IOi4eg4TXn — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 27, 2020

Governor Reeves attends President Trump’s acceptance speech

Honored to represent Mississippi and join President Trump at the White House for his big RNC address! Mississippi is proud of our president! pic.twitter.com/BDoWj22AAN — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) August 28, 2020

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced a new Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) program, the Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP). Commissioner Gipson was joined by Mississippi House of Representatives Agriculture Chairman Bill Pigott, Mississippi State Senate Agriculture Chairman Charles Younger, and Mike McCormick, President of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation.

“We are excited to launch the first-of-its-kind state agriculture department-led invasive feral hog trapping initiative,” said Commissioner Gipson. “After a full year of public education, research and outreach through the Commissioner’s Wild Hog Challenge, MDAC is launching the Wild Hog Control Program, which will provide farmers, ranchers and landowners with the resources and training necessary to effectively combat the rise of destructive wild hogs in Mississippi.”

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker was presented with an Honorary Doctor of Public Service degree from William Carey University Thursday afternoon.

Wicker was originally supposed to receive this degree during spring graduation, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. Wicker says he is very grateful to receive this honor.

”It’s a very high honor,” Wicker said. “I’m entirely humbled and so flattered to be in such excellent company. I didn’t realize that Dr. Chester Sword had also received an honorary doctorate here along with people like Eudora Welty and Leontyne Price.”

After the recent retirement of Representative Gary Chism, the seat for House District 37 became open. One of the candidates in the race for that seat is Vicky Rose.

Elected officials in a Mississippi city got into a dispute after some refused to wear masks to guard against the new coronavirus, prompting the mayor to clear out the room and enforce social distancing between board members after the meeting restarted.

The feud in McComb meant the only way the public could watch the Board of Selectmen conduct business Tuesday night was on a video feed with poor audio quality, the Enterprise-Journal reported.