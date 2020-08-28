After the resignation of Jarvis Dortch from House District 66, the seat became vacant and available for election. One of the candidates running to fill the spot is Fabian Nelson. The district serves portions of Hinds County.

Nelson was born in Yazoo city and earned an associates degree in business administration from Holmes Community College. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Jackson State University and a masters in business administration from American Public University. He currently works as a real estate broker.

The election is scheduled for September 22.