Commissioner of Public Safety Sean Tindell announced today that Colonel Steven Maxwell has been appointed to serve as Director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Colonel Steven Maxwell is a seasoned law enforcement officer with 25 years of public service as an Agent of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. His leadership and management roles with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics include Group Supervisor of Special Operations, Captain of Special Operations, Captain of the Hattiesburg District, Captain of the Jackson Enforcement Team, Major of the Central Region, Major of the Southern Region, Lieutenant Colonel of Enforcement, Deputy Director, and most recently, Interim Director of MBN.