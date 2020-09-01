Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation released the details of five grants to benefit airfields in the Third Congressional District. Congressman Guest released the following statement:

“I’m proud to announce these grants for our airfields across the district. Vibrant, robust airfields are critical to economic development, and these dollars will help provide safer air travel to meet our growing local economies.”

The list of the grant locations and links to the announcements can be found below:

George M. Bryan Airport, Starkville, MS

Key Field Airport, Meridian, MS (Grant 1)

Key Field Airport, Meridian, MS (Grant 2)

James H. Easom Field Airport, Newton, MS

Bruce Campbell Field Airport, Madison, MS

Release from Congressman Michael Guest.