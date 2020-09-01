High-performance marine composites manufacturer Seemann Composites, Inc. is expanding in Gulfport to fulfill a new contract with the U.S. Navy. The project is a $2.1 million corporate investment and will create 35 jobs.

“Mississippi has a long history of success in the maritime and defense industries, with global leaders such as Seemann Composites producing some of the most high-tech products found anywhere in the world for our nation’s military and commercial applications,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “I’m grateful for the Seemann Composites team and the critical work they perform on our Gulf Coast, which is creating dozens of new jobs for Mississippians in the region and once again placing our state in the global spotlight.”

Seemann Composites’ expansion accommodates a new contract to produce composite components for the U.S. Navy. The expansion involves the construction of a 16,000-square-foot addition onto the company’s existing 160,000-square-foot facility.

Seemann Composites developed its own vacuum-infusion technology known as Seemann Composites Resin Infusion Molding Process, or SCRIMP, which today is used in applications around the globe. The company was founded on its research and development innovation after founder Bill Seemann spent decades building fiberglass boats and distributing composite materials throughout the Gulf Coast region.

“The Seemann Composites team would like to thank Gov. Tate Reeves, the Mississippi Development Authority and the Harrison County Development Commission for assisting in this important expansion of our facility,” said Seemann Composites President Sid Charbonnet. “We are grateful for their support as we continue to grow our workforce and capabilities here in South Mississippi.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for construction of the company’s addition.

“Seemann Composites’ new contract to produce high-tech composite components for the U.S. Navy serves as a strong testament to Mississippi’s incredible Gulf Coastworkforce. The hard work of Seemann Composites’ employees contributes significantly to the company’s continued success, just as the 35 new employees will play an important role in its successful future,” MDA Interim Director John Rounsaville said. “MDA is grateful for our partnerships with the Harrison County Development Commission and Harrison County Board of Supervisors, which continue to strengthen the economy of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

“On behalf of the Harrison County Development Commission, congratulations to Seemann Composites for their sixth expansion and continued success in Harrison County,” said HCDC Board of Commissioners President Frankie Castiglia, Jr. “We’re grateful to the Mississippi Development Authority, elected officials and all partners supporting sustained growth in Harrison County.”

Seemann Composites plans to fill the 35 new jobs by 2023.

###



Release from the Mississippi Development Authority.