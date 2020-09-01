An extension on National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) flood insurance policies may cover flood-related losses due to Hurricane Laura.

Due to COVID-19, FEMA has extended a 120 day grace period to expiring NFIP policies that would have expired between February 13, 2020, and June 15, 2020. In order to take advantage of this extension, you will need to renew the policy and then file a claim for losses. Call your insurance agent or company, or the NFIP Call Center at 1-800-427-4661 to determine if your policy is still within a renewal grace period.

Read more about the NFIP grace period here: https://www.fema.gov/news-release/20200726/fema-extends-grace-period-flood-insurance-renewal-premiums

Release from the Mississippi Insurance Department.