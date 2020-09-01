Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss), along with Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-Miss) applauded the announcement of a $7.9 million award from the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA) to the Mississippi Coast Transit Authority (CTA).

The CTA will use these funds to continue providing transit service within the Pascagoula Urbanized Area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coast Transit connects many Gulf Coast residents to their work, homes, and the wider community,” Wicker said. “This additional CARES Act support will help keep this essential service operating for the elderly and disabled who rely upon transit to access medical services, food, and other basic necessities in Jackson County.”

“This additional CARES Act funding will allow the Coast Transit Authority to maintain transit services in Jackson County. This transportation option for workers and residents needs to be maintained during this pandemic,” Hyde-Smith said. “I’m pleased the CTA application for this federal support was successful.”

“The Coast Transit Authority has maintained a reliable level of service for Gulf Coast residents through the duration of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Palazzo. “The CTA leadership has also done a great job to ensure clean transportation options protect riders and employees from COVID, and I am pleased to know this funding will continue supporting these efforts.”

The award was made possible through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided funding for Section 5307 Urbanized Area Formula grants. The grant will be 100 percent federally funded with no local match required.

The Urbanized Area Formula Funding program (49 U.S.C. 5307) makes federal resources available to urbanized areas and to governors for transit capital and operating assistance in urbanized areas and for transportation-related planning. An urbanized area is an incorporated area with a population of 50,000 or more that is designated as such by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of the Census.

