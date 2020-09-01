Working in cooperation with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the Mississippi Division of Medicaid (DOM) is increasing the reimbursement rate for emergency ground ambulance transportation.

Previously these rates were calculated at 70% of the Medicare rate. A collaborative agreement with MSDH will make it possible for those reimbursements to be calculated at 100% of the Medicare rate, resulting in an estimated increase of $7.8 million per year at no additional cost to the state.

“The proposed reimbursement change will help sustain an emergency transport system that is critical for Mississippians, particularly those living in rural areas,” said Drew Snyder, DOM’s executive director. “By maximizing the use of recurring state funds, DOM is helping to enhance access to a critical service without increasing state spending.”

Press Release

9/1/2020