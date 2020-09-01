The Senate seat for District 39 is currently vacant after former incumbent Sally Doty was appointed to the Public Utilities Staff by Governor Tate Reeves. One candidate for the seat is Ben Johnson.

Johnson is a native of Brookhaven and currently works as a Strategy Consultant and Program Manager at Reef Point Group LLC based out of Annapolis, Md. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science degree and attended training at the Naval Supply Corps School Basic Qualification Course in Athens, Ga. He maintained a long career with the navy eventually rising to rank of Lieutenant Commander. He graduated with a Master of Arts in National Security Studies with a focus on Operational Planning in 2012, completing the Maritime Advanced War-Fighting School curriculum at the Naval War College.

He retired Honorably from the Naval Service in 2018 and returned to Brookhaven, Ms.

His personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Commendation Medal, two Navy Commendation Medals, Navy Achievement Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Expert Rifle Medal, Expert Pistol Medal, and various unit medals. He is a qualified Naval Surface Warfare Supply Corps Officer, Seabee Combat Warfare Officer, and Naval Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer.

The special election for this seat will be held on September 22, 2020.