Senator Roger Wicker shared a video marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific.

On September 2, 1945, leaders of Imperial Japan formally surrendered to Allied Forces on the deck of the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay. Known now as “VJ Day,” it is an important day for our country and marked the start of a process that would bring democratic institutions to Japan.

The day is of particular significance to Senator Wicker’s family.

Wicker’s wife, Gayle Wicker, is the daughter of U.S. Navy veteran James Carl Long, who served in the Pacific in the days leading up to VJ Day.

In the video, the Wickers share some of the things that Long brought back with him from his time in the service.

Watch the Wickers below.