Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) recognized a $434,782.61 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant awarded to the Mississippi Department of Insurance in Jackson to help train first responders at the State Fire Academy.

With the non-federal matching funds of $65,217.39, a total of $500,000 will be used to support the equipment needs of the State Fire Academy. This grant was part of $1,808.830.23 in funding recently awarded under FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program to Mississippi fire stations and first responder training facilities.

In a statement to reporters, Congressman Guest said, “This [grant] is crucial to make sure that our firefighters are receiving the best training that they can because we want to make sure that safety is second to none… As a former District Attorney, I had the chance to work day-to-day with law enforcement and our first responders, and I can tell you that they are, in fact, our true heroes.”