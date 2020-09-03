General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems is increasing its manufacturing capacity in Shannon to accommodate the addition of three national security components/technologies manufacturing projects for the U.S. Dept. of Defense. The project is a $39.5 million corporate investment and will create 125 jobs.

“This is an exciting day for Lee County and the state of Mississippi. The addition of these critical manufacturing operations at General Atomics’ Shannon location demonstrates the fact that Mississippi’s skilled workforce is leading the nation, as our military relies heavily on the products made there to ensure their ability to protect our country and every single American,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “This new expansion will create 125 new, good-paying jobs, enabling dozens of Mississippians to provide for themselves and their families. We are grateful to General Atomics for its continued growth and investment in Northeast Mississippi and look forward to growing our partnership to bring more jobs and investment to our great state.”

General Atomics’s expansion, the 12th in 15 years, enables the company to increase its high-tech manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. The project includes the addition of 100,000 square feet of highly specialized manufacturing capabilities dedicated to supporting critical DoD programs.

“This expansion is a significant part of our ongoing efforts to create the most comprehensive Manufacturing Center of Excellence and Innovation in this region, where concepts and advanced technologies take shape and form the platforms integral to protecting our national security,” stated Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. “We’ve installed the additional infrastructure, equipment, machining and production protocols and completed the critical security certifications necessary to accommodate the most sensitive and specialized manufacturing requirements. And we have an extremely skilled and experienced workforce to draw upon to ensure the components and systems we deliver to our warfighters are the highest quality and most reliable to meet their mission objectives now and into the future.”

“Since 2005, General Atomics has been at the forefront of manufacturing some of the most technologically advanced components for the U.S. Navy and other military installations. By continually investing in its Lee County operations and creating high-skilled jobs for the region’s workers, General Atomics contributes significantly to the growth of Northeast Mississippi’s economy and the region’s communities,” said MDA Interim Director John Rounsaville. “This latest expansion is a result of public-private partnerships, like the one between MDA and the Community Development Foundation, working together to build more vibrant, stronger communities through economic development and job creation.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for workforce training and the installation of cranes at the Shannon facility. Lee County and TVA also are providing assistance.

“I commend General Atomics for their continued investment and commitment to bring quality jobs to North Mississippi. We also thank the Mississippi Development Authority and Gov. Reeves for their support,” said CDF Chairman Tollie White.

“General Atomics, one of the world’s most innovative companies, continues to expand in Lee County, now 12 times since 2005, and it’s because of the people in our workforce,” said Lee County Board of Supervisors President Tommie Lee Ivy. “It’s a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our local workforce.”

“TVA and Tombigbee EPA congratulate General Atomics on its decision to expand operations in Lee County,” said TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley. “Helping to support quality job creation and investment is central to TVA’s mission of service, and we are proud to partner with Lee County officials, Community Development Foundation and the Mississippi Development Authority to further that mission and congratulate General Atomics on its continued business success.”

General Atomics currently has 300 employees in Lee County. The company plans to fill the 125 new jobs by 2025.

###



Release from the Mississippi Development Authority.