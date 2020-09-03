On Wednesday, September 2, Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, presented five vehicles to different law enforcement agencies throughout southwest Mississippi to use for the Inmate Litter Program.

The program is a partnership between the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) and local counties to use inmate labor to remove litter from the state’s rights-of-way. The Mississippi Transportation Commission voted to designate the vehicles to the litter program rather than send the vehicles to auction.

The agencies receiving a vehicle included the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Amite County Sheriff’s Department, Simpson County Sheriff’s Department, Smith County Sheriff’s Department and Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Department.

“MDOT remains committed to keeping Mississippi’s highways beautiful,” said King. “These partnerships between local agencies and MDOT are a driving force that helps us keep the roadways clear of litter, and these vehicles are just an extra tool to keep the momentum going.”

The presentation was held at the district office in McComb. The five vehicles were purchased by MDOT between 2004 and 2008 and are all Ford F350 trucks.