The Senate seat for District 39 is currently vacant after former incumbent Sally Doty was appointed to the Public Utilities Staff by Governor Tate Reeves. One candidate for the seat is Cindy Bryan.

Byran resides in New Hebron and while the election is non-partisan she said she will be aligned with the Republican party.

“If elected I will align with the conservative Republican Party. I will represent each individual in this district and help everyone regardless of party affiliation. However, morally I cannot support the values of Abortion. The liberal agenda is too much government over reach in your right to bear arms, and your constitutional rights in MS. You have the right to know where I stand on those issues,” said Bryan on Facebook.

The election for Senate District 39 is set for September 22.