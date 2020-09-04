Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced a proposed pilot program to expand operation of commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) in interstate commerce to individuals 18 to 20 years of age. Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) has been a strong proponent of expanding opportunities to young workers by reducing burdensome regulations, such as the current federal law that prohibits CMV drivers under the age of 21 to drive across state borders. Congressman Guest is a cosponsor of H.R. 1374, the DRIVE-Safe Act, on which the pilot program is modeled.

“By lifting this burdensome regulation, the FMCSA would provide new opportunities for young people to enter the labor force as we work to recreate the booming economy we saw before the COVID-19 outbreak,” Guest said. “Industries and businesses across the district have voiced their support for this change, and I appreciate the Administration’s actions to implement the proposed legislation through this pilot program.”

FMCSA Deputy Administrator Wiley Deck said, “This action will allow the Agency to carefully examine the safety, feasibility, and possible economic benefits of allowing 18 to 20-year-old drivers to operate in interstate commerce. Safety is always FMCSA’s top priority, so we encourage drivers, motor carriers, and interested citizens to review this proposed new pilot program and share their thoughts and opinions.”

More information on the proposed pilot program can be found here: https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/newsroom/fmcsa-proposes-new-under-21-commercial-driver-pilot-program

Congressman Michael Guest represents Mississippi’s Third Congressional District. He serves on the House Committee on Homeland Security, the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and the House Committee on Ethics.

Press Release

9/4/2020