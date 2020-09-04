Kanye West has filed to be on the ballot in Mississippi as he continues to press toward a Presidential run.

According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office, West filed paperwork to qualify as an Independent Candidate for President, paying the $2,500 fee.

West needed 1,000 signatures to qualify. The West campaign submitted 1,219 signatures as verified by the local county Circuit Clerk’s Offices in the counties where the signatures were collected.

The State Board of Election Commissioners, consisting of Secretary Michael Watson, Governor Tate Reeves, and Attorney General Lynn Fitch, will meet on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 to rule on candidates’ qualifications.

West’s filing is shown below.