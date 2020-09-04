Candidate for the U.S. Senate, Mike Espy (D), held a rally at New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson on Thursday night.

Around 100 cars gathered in the parking lot of the church to hear from Espy and others. Among those who spoke were Stacey Abrams of Georgia, State Representative Shanda Yates and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba. All spoke via pre-recorded videos and due to technical issues, much of their speeches were difficult to hear.

This is the second time Espy has taken on Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith who currently holds the seat. Hyde-Smith won back in 2018 after being appointed to the seat when Senator Thad Cochran retired.

Espy spoke on issues like medicaid, changing the state flag, police brutality and the current COVID-19 pandemic. He likened himself as a candidate of change and one that believes in the future Mississippi and not the one of the past.

The election will take place on November 3rd.