On Wednesday, Hinds County Chancery Judge Denise Owens ruled that voters with pre-existing conditions that cause COVID-19 to present a greater risk of severe illness or death can vote by absentee during the pandemic to the extent that such pre-existing conditions interfere with or limits a person’s daily activities.

The ruling did not allow voters who merely wanted to avoid “in-person” contact to vote absentee…

…Y’all Politics received this statement from the Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson Thursday afternoon:

“Our office received and reviewed Chancellor Owens’ ruling, and we are in the process of appealing it to the Mississippi Supreme Court. The appeal is an effort to receive clarification for our Circuit Clerks, so they know exactly what does and does not equate to a “temporary disability” under the statute. The goal is to make sure the application of the term is consistent for every Mississippi voter.”

Today MSDH is reporting 751 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 10 deaths, and 160 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 85,116, with 2,536 deaths.

A new survey out this week says more than 80% of Mississippi voters support allowing doctors to recommend medical marijuana to patients with debilitating conditions.

The report is based on a recent telephone survey released by Mississippians for Compassionate Care, the group advocating for the passage of medical marijuana through Initiative 65. It was conducted by FM3 Research which polled 600 likely November 2020 General Election voters.

“In principle, four in five (81%) Mississippi voters support doctors being able to recommend medical marijuana to patients with medical conditions and serious illnesses,” wrote the pollsters in findings memo, “and more than two-thirds (68%) do so strongly.”

Former Exec. Director, Contractors of MissDeptEd Charged in Contract Bid-Rigging Scheme

A new program aimed at reimbursing healthcare facilities like clinics and nursing homes launched on Wednesday in Mississippi.

The program is designed to put CARES Act funds in the hands of healthcare professionals as reimbursements for the purchase of “personal protective equipment,” or PPE, and allowing for COVID-19 testing for employees and staff.

MississippiDOT presents five vehicles to southwest Mississippi law enforcement agencies

The Senate seat for District 39 is currently vacant after former incumbent Sally Doty was appointed to the Public Utilities Staff by Governor Tate Reeves. One candidate for the seat is Cindy Bryan.

82

murders for 2019 in CityofJacksonMS

murders as of 9/3/20 Pace to hit 122 by end of 2020! (MOST EVER IN JXN)

Murder rate almost 3xs Chicago JacksonMSPolice working hard, but

underpaid, understaffed, undervalued We need Project LeGend — U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst

Protest in Harrison County raise tensions near Confederate monument

After several minutes of heated argument the crowd dispersed and the protest is over.

