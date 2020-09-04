The Senate seat for District 39 is currently vacant after former incumbent Sally Doty was appointed to the Public Utilities Staff by Governor Tate Reeves. One candidate for the seat is Jason Barrett.

Jason is a small business owner and attorney with Barrett Law Firm in Brookhaven, where he resides. He serves as municipal attorney for the City of New Hebron and as public defender for the City of Brookhaven, Lincoln County, and Covington County Youth Court. Prior to serving as a family law attorney, he was a public high school teacher and coach. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2000 and received his law degree from Mississippi College in 2007.

He aligns with the Conservative Republican party.

If elected, Jason’s transparent leadership and Christian foundation will serve as a trusted voice for all residents in Southwest Mississippi, while always being accessible to those he serves.

The elections for Senate District 39 will take place on September 22.