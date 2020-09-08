BIPEC (Business and Industry Political Education Committee) has released its Legislator “Business & Jobs” Report Card for the 2020 legislative session. The BIPEC Report Card recognizes “Business & Jobs Champions” for their work supporting economic growth, job development, and business-related issues for the legislative session.

“BIPEC recognizes and appreciates the efforts of these Business & Jobs Champion Legislators,” said Derek Easley, BIPEC President & CEO. “For the members and supporters of BIPEC, the Report Card is a resource for the business community. It is a tool to see our legislators’ measured performance and their support for the growth of jobs and economic development in Mississippi.”

BIPEC is a 501c6 membership organization founded in 1980 by Mississippi’s business and professional leaders. BIPEC is a nonprofit association comprised of individuals, trade associations, and companies who unite to protect and advance free enterprise through research, education, and member action. BIPEC’s purpose is to learn backgrounds, voting records, and key positions of members and candidates for the Mississippi Legislature, Supreme Court, and Court of Appeals. BIPEC disseminates credible research findings to BIPEC members, educates BIPEC’s membership network on the impact that legislator and judge-made decisions have on Mississippi’s economic growth, business attractiveness and general prosperity of the State’s employers.

View the Senate scores

View the House scores

View the list of Bill Descriptions Included in the Report Card

Release from the Business and Industry Political Education Committee.