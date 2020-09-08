On Friday, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., along with U.S. Representative Andy Harris, M.D., R-Md., led a group of 94 legislators from both chambers of Congress to thank President Donald J. Trump for his efforts to support pro-life policies and request that he end taxpayer funding for human embryonic stem cell (hESC) research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

“Thank you for your bold efforts to protect the sanctity of human life… We write today to urge you to issue an Executive Order to end taxpayer funding of human embryonic stem cell (hESC) research and to redirect these scarce federal research dollars toward alternatives that make a real difference for patients,” the legislators wrote.

A group of local veterans and business leaders hosted a “Labor of Love” rally outside the Lafayette County Courthouse.

The group wants to relocate the Confederate statue that has been on Court House Square since 1907.

Similar gatherings have taken place throughout the summer. In July, faith leaders from 18 churches also gathered calling for the relocation of the statue.