Southern Yellow Pine manufacturer Vicksburg Forest Products, LLC is expanding its lumber mill operations in Vicksburg. The project is a $40 million corporate investment and will create 60 jobs.

“With nearly 20 million acres of forestland in Mississippi, our state is positioned for continued growth in the agribusiness sector, as evidenced by Vicksburg Forest Products’ significant expansion just over two years after opening its doors,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “I appreciate the leadership at Vicksburg Forest Products for its commitment to doing business in Warren County and building stronger communities through job creation.”

In 2018, Vicksburg Forest Products, which is headquartered in Jackson, purchased the Vicksburg sawmill. The facility underwent a large-scale transformation and is currently producing approximately 75 million board feet of Southern Yellow Pine lumber on an annual basis. Post expansion, Vicksburg Forest Products will be capable of producing 180 million board feet of lumber per year, consisting of a diverse product mix to better serve customers. The upgraded mill will be purchasing approximately 800,000 tons of timber annually from landowners in the surrounding areas. The company has signed a turnkey contract with a leading equipment provider, and construction is scheduled to begin in October and will be complete next summer.

“We look forward to working with the local economic community and the state of Mississippi to support further investment in our facility and the surrounding area,” said Vicksburg Forest Products Manager Billy Van Devender. “We are excited about the long-term prospects of our Vicksburg operations.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements, building improvements, rail improvements and road construction. The city of Vicksburg also is providing assistance with infrastructure projects.

“Mississippi has plentiful natural resources that provide companies in the agribusiness industry, such as Vicksburg Forest Products, with ample opportunities to exceed their goals and maintain a strong competitive edge in today’s dynamic economy,” said MDA Interim Director John Rounsaville. “We are proud to partner with the Vicksburg Forest Products team, the Vicksburg-Warren Economic Development Partnership and the city of Vicksburg as dozens of new job opportunities are being created for the people of Vicksburg and Warren County.”

Press Release

9/9/2020