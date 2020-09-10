Mississippi Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Espy has released another ad in the 2020 campaign, taking aim at Republican incumbent U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

The newest ad entitled “Before” is the second television advertisement of the U.S. Senate race for Espy.

In the latest ad, Espy accuses Senator Hyde-Smith of failed leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

“While Senator Hyde-Smith’s lackluster campaign continues to remain dark and hide from constituents, Mike Espy is making the clear case for why Mississippians deserve better from their United States Senator,” said Espy campaign manager Joe O’Hern.

In a release, Espy’s campaign says, “Senator Hyde-Smith’s failed leadership is no longer something Mississippi can suffer through.” Espy says Senator Hyde-Smith pushed to reopen the state before doctors and medical experts said Mississippi was ready.

Espy’s new ad is below.