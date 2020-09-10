CARES Act Provides Supplemental CDBG Funds to State, Jackson, Hattiesburg & Coastal Communities

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today announced the award of more than $18.7 million in additional CARES Act funding to help Mississippi control the spread of COVID-19 by, among other things, addressing housing-related hardships caused by the national health emergency.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will provide supplemental Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to the State of Mississippi, as well as Jackson, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, Gulfport, Moss Point, and Pascagoula.

“The financial hardships caused by COVID-19 puts some renters and homeowners at risk of becoming homeless, which could mean greater risk of contracting and spreading the coronavirus for families. The additional CDBG funding for Mississippi can give our leaders additional resources to try to prevent and respond to this disease,” said Hyde-Smith.

This funding represents the third tranche of CARES Act CDBG funding distributed by HUD. The CDGB-CV3 awards meet statutory requirements and the goals of a recent Executive Order issued by President Trump, which prompts HUD to assist “public housing authorities, affordable housing owners, landlords, and recipients of federal grant funds in minimizing evictions and foreclosures.”

The CDBG-CV3 awards to Mississippi include:

Mississippi non-entitlement – $15,084,361

Jackson – $1,467,283

Biloxi – $722,212

Gulfport – $703,352

Hattiesburg – $475,435

Pascagoula – $160,264

Moss Point – $95,783

In previous CDBG-CV1 and CDBG-CV2 awards, the state received a total of $23.7 million to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. CDBG-CV1 awards were also made to Jackson ($1,101,225), Gulfport ($424,924), Hattiesburg ($321,280), Biloxi ($272,001), Pascagoula ($108,548), and Moss Point ($65,917).

