U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., today issued the following statement after voting for S. 178, a targeted coronavirus relief package offered by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. All Senate Democrats opposed the bill, which failed to reach the 60-vote threshold required to advance.

“I am disappointed that Senate Democrats once again blocked funding for American small businesses, schools, and health-care systems during this time of need,” Wicker said. “We do not agree on everything, but the proposals in today’s bill would have helped millions of Americans seeking to recover from this pandemic. I hope all sides will come to the table and negotiate in good faith to provide relief and support to our nation.”

Release from Senator Roger Wicker.