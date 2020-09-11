“Today we will discuss COVID-19 and an exciting update on a program to give job training to Mississippians who are out of work due to Coronavirus,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “You can sign up and get valuable skills training!”

MSDH daily COVID-19 report

Today MSDH is reporting 517 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 33 deaths, and 146 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 88,322, with 2,656 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/4OPAtgsp7n — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 10, 2020

YP – Reeves announces milestone in workforce training initiative

Governor @tatereeves Announces 2,000 Mississippians Enrollment Milestone in Workforce Training Initiative to Aid Mississippi Workers and Employershttps://t.co/BhVvFC1DQt — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) September 10, 2020

For the third consecutive year, Mississippi earned national recognition for its progress in education, climbing to be among the top five states or jurisdictions with the greatest improvement, according to the latest Quality Counts report published in Education Week. Mississippi ranked second among states with the most improved states, excluding the jurisdiction of Washington, D.C. The report examines achievement in school systems from prekindergarten through grade 12 and socioeconomic factors leading to success in adulthood.

Mississippi earned an overall grade of C-minus (70.5 out of 100 points), inching closer to the national average. The nation’s overall grade was a C (72.8 out of 100 points).

YP – Presley subpoenas AT&T

Commissioner @BrandonPresley Issues Investigative Subpoena to AT&T After Telecom Giant Refuses to Provide Regulators Information Related to $283 Million in Internet Expansion Funding READ MORE>> https://t.co/EDpQaBNXw0 — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) September 10, 2020

A group of state legislators from across the United States begin their work this week for a year-long project studying high-performing, equitable and efficient education systems around the world. Their findings will be used to produce a major report to state legislatures and the American public that provides a framework for policymakers and state education systems to ensure that all students achieve at high levels, equitably and efficiently.

The Legislative International Education Study Group of 16 state legislators and eight legislative staff members responsible for education in their states who were invited and convened by the National Center on Education and the Economy, the National Conference of State Legislatures and Southern Regional Education Board. This is the second such study group, after the first produced the 2016 report No Time to Lose, the most widely read report ever released by NCSL.

Reeves comments on Espy ad

YP – Wicker comments on Democrats blocking of relief bill

.@SenatorWicker Statement on the Targeted #Coronavirus Relief Funding Bill All Senate Democrats opposed the bill, which failed to reach the 60-vote threshold required to advance.https://t.co/Y52svWATZY — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) September 10, 2020

Congressman Thompson calls out Senate Leader

You held a vote on a bill that refused to fully address the coronavirus and ignored families facing hunger & homelessness. Yet, the President's enablers in the Senate will claim they "tried." The only thing you accomplished is lying for your maniacal leader. https://t.co/aFYSu3d7t9 — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) September 10, 2020

On Thursday, round two of the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund vetting process began with an initial meeting of its advisory board in Jackson.

After a challenging first round, both advisory board members and applicants have learned some lessons that hopefully will pay off in the end.

This included Rob Kirkland, CEO of Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA, who is back for another shot at the money.

Last time, the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund Advisory Board thought the new 64,000-square-foot center would be a good idea, but it was rejected by the state Legislature.

YP – $16 million announced for road improvements