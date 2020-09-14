Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced that he is extending the social distancing measures under the Safe Return order with a few amendments relaxing restrictions as Mississippi flattens the curve on new COVID-19 cases.

Continuing to work with state and national health experts on a data-driven, measured strategy to limit transmission, Governor Reeves has extended the Safe Return order until Wednesday, September 30 at 5:00 PM.

The Governor made the announcement at this morning's press briefing.

Under the amended Safe Return order, group gathering limitations are now at no more than 10 indoors or 50 outdoors when social distancing is not possible. If people are able to social distance, group gatherings are set at no more than 20 indoors or 100 outdoors.

Maximum capacity has also been increased to 75% for retail businesses, restaurants, gyms, and seated dinners at reception halls and conference centers. Party sizes in restaurants are now limited to 10 people per table, and gyms can be open 24 hours a day.

You can view the signed Executive Order No. 1522 here. Signed versions of all executive orders related to COVID-19 can be found on our website at governorreeves.ms.gov/covid-19 .

