As Hurricane Sally approaches the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) first responders work to prepare the roadways. MDOT first responders are checking equipment, gassing up their vehicles and have removed signal controllers from low-lying areas and draw bridge arms to prepare the bridge for shutdown.

“The men and women of MDOT stand ready for any impacts from Hurricane Sally or any other tropical systems that threaten Mississippi. Sally is predicted to impact south Mississippi, and our first responders are prepared,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “MDOT has a plan in place and so should you. Get your evacuation plan together now and know where you will go if you should need to evacuate.”

Forecasts show Sally causing a storm surge up to 8 feet over normal high tide and bringing up to 15 inches of rain. Roads may become unpassable due to flooding. If you encounter a flooded road, remember: turn around, don’t drown.

Residents, businesses and community organizations should have their own plans in place. The 2020 MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide is an essential resource that allows people to see where their best evacuation route is located. The guide also features information to assist in developing a preparedness plan such as contraflow information, radio coverage areas through Mississippi Public Broadcasting and important contact information from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, American Red Cross, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and bordering state DOTs and highway patrols. Individuals and families will find vital resources on shelters, pet care, lodging and travel resources.

To download the Hurricane Evacuation Guide and a full hurricane evacuation kit checklist, and for more hurricane safety tips, visit GoMDOT.com/hurricanes .

As MDOT monitors the tropics you can follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter along with the hashtag #HurricaneStrong to stay up to date. Stay updated on road conditions at MDOTtraffic.com , download the MDOT Traffic mobile app.

Press Release

9/14/2020