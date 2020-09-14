Last Saturday, September 12, over 500 boats took to the water in central Mississippi for the “Keep America Great Trump Boat Parade on Ross Barnett Reservoir.”

Boaters put in just north of Jackson on the Madison and Rankin county side of the reservoir to participate in the parade. There were reports that thousands more cheered along from bars with cars lining the waters edge near the spillway.

(Video courtesy of the Trump Boat Parade on Ross Barnett Reservoir Facebook page)

According to reports, the Rankin County Emergency Operations Center, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Reservoir Police Department and the Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks were there to monitor as the parade went on. Boaters were also required to keep a safe distance and not go over five miles an hour on the water.

Similar events have been held on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and in Alabama, Louisiana, Texas, and Florida.