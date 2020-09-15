Atmos Energy and Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey made a $104,000 check presentation to the Jackson Housing Authority for the purchase of energy-efficient equipment that they otherwise would not have been able to fit within the project budget. Under the direction of the Mississippi Public Service Commission, Atmos Energy has implemented energy efficiency programs for customers since 2014. The Atmos Energy SmartChoice program helps to foster increased access to energy efficient products and technologies for all customers throughout Mississippi.

“Smarter equipment purchases result in smarter energy use which reduces the amount of energy we need to operate our homes while retaining a healthy and comfortable indoor environment,” Commissioner Brent Bailey said. “Atmos Energy’s SmartChoice Program provides critical resources for customers to upgrade systems and capture the savings for years to come. I thank the Jackson Housing Authority for installing high-efficiency appliances that will help reduce tenant’s utility bills.”

The Jackson Housing Authority (www.jacksonhousing.org ) partnered with WISHROCK (www.wishrockgroup.com ), a national developer of affordable housing, in April of 2015 to substantially renovate Golden Key Apartments, a community of elderly and disabled residents in Jackson, Mississippi.

“Utilizing the combination of 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), funding from Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and Replacement Housing Factor Funds, we have invested $7.5 million in hard cost improvements into Golden key Apartments, transforming a dated apartment complex back into a modern community asset,” said Allison Cox, Executive Director of Jackson Housing Authority. “The project directly benefits Golden Key residents, but also the surrounding community, as the renovation encompasses improvements to the Golden Key Community Center, which serves as the location for many community events and houses a branch of the Jackson public library system. As part of the scope of work of the renovation, all of the mechanical devices in the development have been replaced and upgraded, including new tankless water heaters, energy-efficient HVAC systems and upgraded appliances. These upgrades directly benefit residents, dramatically improving their quality of life.”

“Atmos Energy appreciates the opportunity to work with Jackson Housing Authority and Commissioner Bailey on this project,” said Mathew Davidson, Vice President of Rates and Regulatory. “This will lower energy bills and improve the quality of life of the residents of the Golden Key Apartments, all while reducing the Housing Authority’s maintenance cost.”

Press Release

9/15/2020