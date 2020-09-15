The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will offer a variety of live demonstrations for the public as part of the annual Mississippi Science Fest (MSF). Demonstrations will take place on Friday, September 18, and Saturday, September 19, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The Mississippi Science Fest is the LeFleur Museum District’s (LMD) signature event, and will take place virtually this year on September 18 and 19. After drawing over 6,500 visitors in 2019, MSF remains committed to the goal of introducing new educational opportunities in STEM industries to Mississippi children in hopes of bringing about a brighter future for the residents and upcoming workforce of our state.

This year’s event will include a two-day schedule filled with video content available through the LMD Facebook page showcasing science exploration and activities with exhibitors in a variety of STEM fields including NASA, the Mississippi Polymer Institute, NOAA-National Weather Service and many others.

In conjunction with the virtual event, Mississippi Science Fest Activity Kits are available for families to experience STEM activities together at home. Each kit contains instructions, video demonstrations and supplies for eight curated activities and experiments for families to complete together. MSF Activity Kits are $15 and available for purchase online.

The virtual Mississippi Science Fest will take place on the LeFleur Museum District Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LeFleurMuseumDistrict. To view the 2020 MSF schedule and/or purchase an activity kit and view the full schedule, visit www.mssciencefest.org.

In addition to the virtual experience, the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will provide the public with interactive activities and demonstrations. These include blacksmithing and train exhibitions, robotics presentations and more throughout the two-day event. Mule demonstrations and concessions will also be available on Saturday, with seating available throughout the grounds to accommodate guests. In compliance with the governor’s COVID executive orders, social distancing and face mask guidelines will be observed.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call 601-432-4500 or 1-800-844-8687, visit www.msagmuseum.org or visit the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum’s page on Facebook.

